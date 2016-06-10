South African Airways (SAA) can be fixed but what is required is strong management‚ departing Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout said on Friday.

Bezuidenhout‚ who has acted as CEO of parent company SAA‚ resigned to join London-listed low-cost carrier Fastjet.

He has been with the airline since it launched a decade ago.

Bezuidenhout, who tendered his resignation on Thursday‚ effective on July 31, told Radio 702 on Friday that the frontline people at SAA had always managed to stay focused.

"I think continued management instability will take its toll. I think we have got all the ingredients of the soap opera at SAA. SAA can be rescued and can be fixed but what is required is strong management‚" Bezuidenhout told Radio 702.

He said everybody knew what needed to be done. "I think under the leadership of the Treasury we will see changes."

Bezuidenhout said SAA played an important role in the South African economy and it had to be sorted out. "Those wheels sometimes turn slowly‚" he said.

Bezuidenhout butted heads repeatedly with SAA board chairwoman Dudu Myeni‚ who is a close friend of President Jacob Zuma‚ and when asked if he had clashed with her‚ he replied: "It is fair to say that."

Since 2012‚ the airline has had more than five CEOs or acting CEOs and has been relying on government guarantees to keep flying.

However‚ he said the reason for leaving was a career decision and he was not pushed to leave.

