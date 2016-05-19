SAA gets new deadline to submit financials

THE Treasury has asked for more time to allow South African Airways (SAA) to table its 2014-15 financial statements, the third time such a request has been made.

In February, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan asked that the struggling national carrier be given until March to make the overdue submission. The new date has been set as July 15.

The statements were due on September 30 2015.

SAA has been unable to table its financial results because it is technically insolvent and needs a R5bn government guarantee to get "going concern" status.

Gordhan has said no guarantees would be granted until a new board and executive were appointed.

Two weeks ago, SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni said at a meeting with staff and President Jacob Zuma that the airline would continue without guarantees because its "aircraft are always full".

Gordhan’s fresh request for an extension suggests that the airline may have a new board and the government guarantee by July, despite behind-the-scenes tension between the Treasury and SAA.

The Treasury said: "SAA’s annual financial statements will be tabled once they have been finalised. A further extension, until July 15 2016, has been requested.

"However, we are endeavouring to find a comprehensive solution sooner. We remain hopeful that this can be achieved."

The Treasury is looking at merging the three state-owned airlines — SAA, South African Express and low-cost SAA subsidiary Mango — under an aviation holding company. The merger would also bring in a minority equity partner.

Plans for this are advancing, with the Treasury confirming this week that it, together with the Department of Public Enterprises, was finalising "terms of reference" to issue a tender for advisers to give recommendations on the merger.

"The focus will be to explore the possible merger of SAA and South African Express, and give consideration to the introduction of a potential minority equity partner.

"As yet, no company has been appointed," the Treasury said.

Department of Public Enterprises spokesman Colin Cruywagen said discussions were being led by the Treasury, which was "in a better position to comment".

South African Express CEO Inati Ntshanga, a frontrunner to head SAA, said the process of appointing the advisers, as well as obtaining recommendations for the mooted merger, would be completed within a year.

"The state will appoint a company to evaluate the merger and the various options. That should take four to six months to finalise, and after six months, there should be recommendations which should be implemented," Ntshanga said.

He said South African Express supported the merger, and the three airlines had met to consolidate networks and procurement.

SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali said it would be inappropriate to express its view on the proposed merger as this was the "shareholder’s prerogative", but the national carrier remained optimistic that it would get an update soon from the Treasury on the matter of the government guarantee.

Tlali said there were network synergies between SAA and Mango, as well as South African Express. He said procurement between SAA and South African Express remained decentralised, but there was collaboration in other areas including training.