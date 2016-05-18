Prasa asks Hawks to investigate corruption

THE Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) says it has lodged 39 reports of "suspected contraventions" with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation — the Hawks.

The rail parastatal said its actions had followed findings by the public protector and the auditor-general. A number of "civil actions" had been instituted in the high court and "criminal complaints" lodged with the South African Police Service (SAPS), the agency said.

Prasa spokesman Victor Dlamini said the agency had taken action in line with the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

"Prasa has an obligation in terms of section 34 of the act to report anything that looks like it is not in line with the act’s provisions," Dlamini said on Wednesday.

Dlamini said he could not reveal the details of the reports as they were confidential. Questions should be directed to the Hawks.

Prasa is implementing a R172bn modernisation programme, which will upgrade its urban Metrorail rolling stock.

Last year Prasa applied to the High Court in Johannesburg to set aside its contract with Swifambo Rail Leasing to supply 70 locomotives from Spanish manufacturer Vossloh España. The locomotives are for Prasa’s long-distance Shosholoza Meyl service and do not form part of the Metrorail modernisation programme.

The value of the locomotive contract awarded to Swifambo, a black empowerment entity, ballooned to almost R5bn.

Prasa wants the contract set aside due to findings of "alleged … fraud, corruption and gross irregularities" made by the auditor-general and the public protector.

In an affidavit submitted to the court, Prasa chairman Popo Molefe revealed that Swifambo and Vossloh did not appear on the tender collection register or the attendance register for a compulsory briefing for potential bidders held in November 2011.

In December2015 Prasa widened the probe when it launched a forensic investigation into the relationship between Swifambo and an allied company, the Siyaya Group.

"These proceedings are ongoing and at various stages before the relevant courts. At the same time, Prasa remains committed to improving its daily operations," said Dlamini.