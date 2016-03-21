Companies / Transport & Tourism

Sanral to start issuing summonses for e-toll debt

21 March 2016 - 14:52 PM Linda Ensor

THE South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) announced on Monday that it will begin issuing the first civil summonses to individuals who had persistently failed to pay their e-toll debts.

Sheriffs in different jurisdictions in Gauteng will issue the summonses. Companies will also be targeted but because of the higher amounts involved, their cases will be handled by the High Court.

Project manager for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project Alex van Niekerk said the decision to issue summonses came at the end of an extensive period of communication between Sanral and vehicle owners who had neglected to pay outstanding debts. “It is a natural conclusion to the process,” he said.

Since the introduction of the 60% discount on e-toll debt in November last year, Sanral and Electronic Toll Collection, the company that runs the e-tolls on behalf of the agency, have made it quite clear that it will also introduce a process of debt collection against serial defaulters.

“Sanral has a responsibility towards the country and the thousands of compliant vehicle owners, who regularly pay their e-toll accounts, to recover the outstanding debt from defaulters,” Mr van Niekerk said.

“The global ratings agencies and the investment community are also looking towards Sanral and expect us to demonstrate our commitment to financial responsibility and high standards of corporate governance.”

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Treasury swoops on Eskom cash paid to Guptas' ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Power utility Eskom will seek waivers on nuclear ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Sanral looks to toll alternatives
Companies
4.
What’s threatening Stuttafords’ rescue?
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Tegeta advance ‘must be converted to loan’
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.