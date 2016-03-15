SOUTH Africans planning to travel abroad to places such as Turkey are encouraged to put their names on a register, so that the Department of International Relations and Co-operation are aware of their whereabouts in case of emergency.

This follows Sunday’s car bomb blasts in Ankara‚ Turkey‚ which killed at least 37 people.

"In light of the increasing terror attacks that we are witnessing‚ we would advise South Africans to register on the Registration of South Africans Abroad website‚ which will allow the Department of International Relations and Co-operation to assist South Africans in the event of an emergency‚" said Sharmila Ragunanan‚ Flight Centre’s strategic marketing specialist.

She also urged South Africans visiting Turkey to exercise extreme caution.

Turkey is a growing tourism market for South Africans‚ with approximately 40‚000 outbound trips undertaken to the country in 2015‚ according to Flight Centre’s statistics.

Ms Ragunanan said Flight Centre had not been contacted by any customers wanting to change or cancel their bookings. "South Africans are very resilient travellers and so are unlikely to change their travel plans as a result of the bomb blast.

"However‚ they should remain extremely vigilant and follow any instructions given by police‚ tour operators and hotel staff‚" she said.

Tourists in need of advice can contact a travel agent‚ SA’s representative office or the British government’s foreign travel advice service.

TMG Digital