Number of foreigners visiting SA rose sharply in December

THE number of foreigners visiting SA, particularly from Europe and North America, rose significantly in December, partly reflecting the effects of a weak rand.

On the negative, a weak rand stokes inflation thus encouraging interest-rate hikes, but on the positive, it makes SA more attractive to foreign tourists as it is cheaper.

The volume of foreign arrivals increased from 1.3-million in November to 1.5-million in December, Statistics SA’s tourism and migration data for December showed on Wednesday.

Although the weak rand makes it more expensive to travel abroad, that did not deter some from doing so. The volume of foreign departures increased from 1.2-million in November to 1.5-million in December 2015, Stats SA data showed.

The majority of tourists were in SA for holidays compared to a smaller number who were in the country for business and for study purposes.

Asia had the highest proportion of tourists who came to SA for business and for study purposes compared to other overseas regions.

The majority of tourists from other African countries also travelled to SA for holidays.