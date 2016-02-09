Montana denies benefiting from Prasa contracts

FORMER Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana has denied that he corruptly benefited from billion-rand contracts between Prasa and Siyangena Technologies.

He was responding to an affidavit by Prasa chairman Popo Molefe filed in the high court last week, which sought to have two contracts awarded to the company declared invalid.

The affidavit was reported on in weekend newspapers, prompting Mr Montana to respond to the allegations at a media briefing on Monday.

Mr Molefe wants the contract awarded to Mario Ferreira, owner of soccer club Vasco da Gama and Siyangena Technologies, set aside.

The Prasa chairman has argued that Siyangena was unlawfully awarded the tender to install high-speed passenger gates, CCTV cameras and other security-related material.

He also claims that as a result of his dealings with the security company, Mr Montana got a house in Pretoria’s upmarket Waterkloof Ridge suburb.

Mr Molefe’s affidavit is rooted in Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s report into allegations of financial mismanagement, tender irregularities and maladministration at Prasa, titled "Derailed", released last year.

Ms Madonsela investigated a complaint alleging Mr Montana had unlawfully and irregularly extended the contract awarded to Siyangena.

She found that the allegations around the extension of the scope of the contract were substantiated and that the total amount was R1.95bn and not R800m, as initially alleged.

Mr Molefe said there was no reason to doubt Ms Madonsela’s finding and among her recommendations was that the board conduct its own investigation into contracts concluded or recommended by Mr Montana.

This probe involved the extension of the first contract, but also a subsequent tender in 2014 of more than R2bn. It is alleged Mr Montana had ensured the initial contract was extended without a competitive tender process. Mr Molefe’s affidavit paints a picture of flouting of procurement procedures to benefit Siyangena.

Mr Molefe alleges that the company benefited from bid rigging and corrupt activities, and that Mr Montana had "benefited corruptly" from his relationship with the company.

He also alleged that Mr Montana’s conduct in awarding the contract was "patently unlawful and irregular".

But Mr Montana denied any wrongdoing yesterday, saying he did not "benefit corruptly". He also denied that he had benefited through receiving the reported R11m mansion.

He said the impression had been created in the affidavit that he was "responsible" for the contract, adding that he was informed that Prasa wanted to cancel the contract with Siyangena which referred the matter for arbitration because the parastatal had failed to pay about R600m for work done. Mr Montana accused Mr Molefe of "damaging his reputation".

Prasa spokesman Victor Dlamini said on Monday Siyangena has already been paid about R3.5bn in respect of the affected irregular contracts.

"None of the actions are of a personal nature. The papers make it clear that they stem from the board’s commitment to proper governance."

According to the notice of motion filed in the High Court in Pretoria on February 2, Prasa is seeking to have the contracts declared "invalid, reviewed and set aside". It also wants arbitration proceedings initiated by Siyangena Technologies in October declared null and void or for them to be placed on hold pending the outcome of its high court application.

In December Mr Molefe filed papers alleging Mr Montana had withheld damning information from the Prasa board over Swifambo Rail Leasing, which won a controversial multibillion-rand locomotive contract.