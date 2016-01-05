State move on toll fees could backfire

THE state’s "tactic" to classify e-toll fee dodging as a traffic offence will open up a "whole new frontier for a tax revolt".

The warning comes from Opposition to Urban Tolling Alliance chairman Wayne Duvenage.

The proposal is contained in regulatory changes to the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act published in the Government Gazette on December 7.

Gauteng motorists have until Wednesday to make public comments about the amendments.

Department of Transport spokesman Sam Monareng said the department was not considering an extension. The department wants changes to the act in respect of processing multiple offences. These include multiple speed and red-light violations, and e-tolling infringements.

However, Mr Duvenage said the move could backfire and result in traffic departments losing revenue if the e-tolls civil disobedience campaign intensified and motorists went on a "whole new frontier for a tax revolt".

The move is the state’s latest attempt to enforce e-tolls in a bid to collect more than R5.9bn in outstanding debt for last August from 3.3-million e-toll accounts.

Transport economist Andrew Marsay said the proposed amendments were "legal, rational and affordable. If everybody follows the laws, there is no problem. It is only a threat to those who, for whatever reason, believe e-tolls are wrong," he said.

Last May, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a new dispensation for e-tolls that included a provision that allowed the state to prevent motorists who had not settled their fees in 12 months from renewing their vehicle licences.

Transport Minister Dipuo Peters said at the time that linking vehicle licence renewals to e-toll payment was crucial to enforcement. However, the government later conceded in a booklet that such a move would be unlawful — even after legislative changes. In curious phrasing‚ a section of the booklet reads: "Licences will be renewed, but — if there are outstanding toll fees — the licence disc itself will not be issued."

Mr Duvenage said it was no coincidence that the gazette had been published close to the festive season, and if the government was serious about public consultation, it would have given more than 30 days for comment.

Justice Project SA chairman Howard Dembovsky said the proposed new infringement process was unlawful and did not consider the National Road Traffic Act, which did not require holders of drivers’ licences to have internet access.

The lobby group was also concerned about the department’s proposal to extend the stipulated infringement notice period from 40 to 90 days.

Mr Dembovsky said extending the period would not allow an infringer to challenge an infringement reasonably. This would result in motorists incurring large bills and accumulating demerit points for traffic offences, he said.

"They are trying at all costs to make it easy for Sanral and to save costs by combining 100 infringements on one form. They have got no chance of getting through with that," Mr Dembovsky said.

His organisation would take the government to court if the proposed amendments were passed.