Outa gets 70,000 responses to ‘unconstitutional’ e-tolls proposal

THE Opposition to Urban Tolling Alliance (Outa) said it had received more than 70,000 responses following a new proposal on e-tolls. The amendments were published in the Government Gazette by the Department of Transport, in December.

The main purpose of the changes was to accommodate the inclusion of outstanding e-toll bills into the normal traffic fines and violations process.

In the Gazette, the department called for public comment on the amendments to the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act by Wednesday.

Outa, however, said it believed the changes were unconstitutional.

This was because no proof in the form of a photograph of the vehicle was provided for every infringement listed. There was also no unique reference number per incident and no magisterial district listed — both of which were necessary for dispute resolution purposes.

Outa then made an e-toll form available on its website, where the public could give its opinion about the proposed changes. Once the completed form was submitted, it would then be forwarded to Outa, as well as other respective authorities.

"To assist the public, we have provided a pre-populated e-mail form, which will send your submission to the respective authorities and will automatically send a copy to yourself as well as to Outa," the site states.

By Tuesday morning, the form had been completed by 71,000 people.

On Monday, Outa tweeted that there were 57,843 comments from the public on the new legislation.

News24