Sanral pushes on with structures for N2 Wild Coast toll road

THE contested N2 Wild Coast toll road project is still in the courts, but the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) is surging ahead with the next section of the proposed route.

The roads agency has allocated millions of rand for the development of the R61 between Mthatha and Port St Johns. As part of the project, 18 structures including bridges, underpasses, interchange bridges and pedestrian bridges will be built. Their value is estimated at about R78m, says Sanral.

The N2 Wild Coast toll road has been criticised by communities around Bizana. Some community members want construction to go ahead while others want the environment to be preserved. Recently, Amadiba village scheduled a meeting to discuss alleged forgery of affidavits by Sanral. But its representatives failed to show up, and the meeting was cancelled.

A document from the Sanral website contains the plans for the R61 toll road. A toll plaza between Mthatha and Port St Johns and an interchange in Ndwalane, Port St Johns will form part of the proposed N2 route to Lusikisiki.

The main toll road will divert vehicles from Shell Ultra City in Mthatha, through Southernwood on Errol Springs all the way to the new national road (R61) in Corana, where the road will split in two. One road will link vehicles to the existing N2 near Ngolo and the other will take them on the R61 all the way to the interchange near Port St Johns.

Eastern Cape department of roads and public works spokesman Mphumzi Zuzile said: "Certain parts of the R61 have been handed to Sanral for maintenance. It was a Cabinet decision that we must use Sanral to address the backlog."

Asked whether the department was preparing the road for the Wild Coast N2 toll road, Zuzile said: "Up until the N2 Wild Coast process is complete, we cannot say which parts will form part of the toll road."

King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality spokesman Sonwabo Mampoza said the developments were a welcome change.

"This will not only help alleviate traffic congestion in Mthatha but will also help create job opportunities," he said.

"The municipality is also pleased with the fact that animals will no longer be a problem on our roads after the construction of the animal underpasses."

Also included in the R61 reconstruction is the widening of the road that passes through Mandela and Slovo Parks in Mthatha West.

There are plans to construct a traffic circle near JJ’s in Slovo Park, which will regulate traffic flow.

Sanral acting regional manager Fanie van Aardt would only say that the agency was busy with road projects on the R61.