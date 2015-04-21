UBER drivers say they are experiencing intimidation by meter taxi drivers who see Uber drivers as competitors muscling in on their turf‚ especially at the lucrative ranks at OR Tambo International Airport.

Uber is recognised as a taxi operator but not registered in the same way‚ as the service is effectively just a mobile app that connects users in a transportation network.

A lack of knowledge about what the app is and how it operates is allegedly causing conflict between Uber drivers and meter cab drivers. The Uber drivers have also clashed with Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers.

One driver who did not want to be named for fear of repercussions said he was attacked about a month ago outside the arrivals terminal at the airport.

He said he was beaten by meter cab drivers while a client, who had just landed in the country, was in the car. The client fled, fearing for his safety.

He said the drivers of meter cabs who waited outside the arrivals terminal did not know what Uber transport was so "when they see us arrive and pick up a client‚ they just attack us‚ they assault us".

The meter drivers also tried to take and damage the smartphone on which he received Uber requests.

After the attack‚ he went straight to a police station to report the incident. But the police also did not understand how Uber worked, he said.

He claimed he took police back to the place where he was attacked‚ where he was threatened again in front of the officers.

The Uber driver said the police then accused him of being an illegal operator and lying about the fact that Uber was registered with the Department of Transport‚ especially as it did not belong to any taxi association and did not have any set routes. But the matter was later dropped.

He said he reported the incident to his supervisor at Uber‚ whom he knew only as Dave. His supervisor had promised the matter would be taken up with the relevant taxi associations, he said.

Meanwhile‚ the driver said he was keeping away from OR Tambo International Airport, Lanseria and some Gautrain stations‚ which he said were also dangerous for Uber drivers.

Another Uber driver, who did not want to be identified, recalled an incident last weekend in which he was stopped by a JMPD officer while on his way back to a nightclub after taking his first set of drunk customers home.

He claimed the officer complained that Uber drivers kept drunk drivers off the road, preventing officers from being able to get the bribes and fines that they needed.

JMPD spokesman Chief Supt Wayne Minnaar‚ who at the time of the conversation did not know what Uber was‚ said the officers were just doing their jobs.

"They stop the drivers to make sure that the drivers themselves are not drunk."

Uber Johannesburg general manage Alon Lits said he could not investigate the matters reported to him because he did not have the drivers’ identities and therefore could not comment on these particular incidents.

Mr Lits did‚ however‚ confirm that such incidents had been reported to Uber before but said they were "very few‚ very isolated incidents".

Mr Lits said Uber Johannesburg was prompt in dealing with complaints from both drivers and clients.

"We have two customers‚ the people that use the service for transport and our drivers‚" said Mr Lits.

Any complaints sent to the Uber Johannesburg’s e-mail address were attended to within 24 hours, he said.

