From sugarcane to hustle and bustle

KWAZULU-Natal’s northern corridor, stretching from Durban to Ballito, is among the fastest-growing areas in SA with an estimated R180bn in investment.

Motorists on the 46km coastal line along the N2 — which encompasses Durban, Umhlanga and Ballito — have borne the brunt of construction-related congestion as sugarcane plantations make way for residential, commercial and industrial development.

Deloitte — which is a strategic adviser to the province’s economic development department — says mega projects under way in KwaZulu-Natal include the R24bn Cornubia mixed-use development, the R800m Western Aqueduct project and the R8bn Durban Trade Port.

Deloitte head of infrastructure and capital projects Andre Pottas says: "The best way to sustainably stimulate an economy is to invest in infrastructure, and nowhere is this more apparent than in the rapidly developing northern growth corridor that extends up the northeast coast from Umhlanga to Richards Bay."

KwaZulu-Natal’s construction industry is benefiting from the work that is under way and stands to gain if planned projects get the green light.

"There are initiatives with the bulk of them focused on the northern growth corridor and Durban. What we need to do is leverage the positive economic impact of these projects to facilitate growth and investment in other parts of the province," says Mr Pottas.

KwaZulu-Natal Growth Coalition co-ordinator Andrzej Kiepiela says infrastructure investment in Durban’s north corridor was triggered by the relocation of its airport from the south to the north. "All these activities have prompted manufacturing, property and services companies to move into this area. This could be likened to development in Midrand in Gauteng," he says.

The new office park area in Umhlanga Ridge, where First National Bank has built its regional head office, is believed to be one of the most expensive pieces of land in the province.

Road construction on the N2 will boost business activity along this route, says Mr Kiepiela.

Meanwhile, the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) says the R512m Umgeni Road interchange improvement project will be completed in June.

The freeway also received a R122m facelift on the Ballito Interchange, which was completed in July last year, Sanral says.

The road agency says a crucial complementary development to Cornubia is the R816m upgrade of the Mount Edgecombe interchange, which will ease congestion on the N2 south. About 89,000 vehicles pass through the road daily; an additional 40,000 enter or leave the N2 via the M41 near Gateway shopping centre.

KwaZulu-Natal economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Mike Mabuyakhulu has told the Growth Coalition that there are 452 outstanding development projects valued at R1.7-trillion, all of which are awaiting environmental impact assessment approval.

These, according to Deloitte, include six major commercial and industrial parks.

eThekwini head of communication Tozi Mthethwa says the Cornubia housing development is a priority.

The mixed-income development will have 10,000 middle-income housing units; 15,000 subsidised units; 2.5-million square metres of commercial/industrial bulk developments; and facilities for social use. The development of road infrastructure, which will provide access to the commercial centre, is on the cards for next year, she says.

Another project on the horizon is the city’s integrated rapid passenger transport network called Go Durban. This will comprise nine transport corridors linked by bus, rail and taxi.

The first corridor is expected to be operational next year, Ms Mthethwa says.

In popular tourist destination Ballito, the latest developments include the R1.4bn Ballito Junction shopping centre. The development’s existing 10,000m2 will be extended to 65,000m2.

"The new, significantly larger and more striking Ballito Junction is being developed to meet the retail and leisure needs of a growing and affluent market on the north coast," says executive director of Flanagan & Gerard Property Development and Investment Patrick Flanagan.

Propertuity, which is behind the Maboneng Precinct in Johannesburg, has also set its sights on Durban’s city centre. The property group has invested R60m in the redevelopment of flats in Durban’s Pixley House.

Propertuity CE Jonathan Liebmann says the first phase of the development, which has about 150 flats, is sold out. The flats range from R150,000 to R1.4m.

"Pixley House had been vacant for years and the previously disused office block will be converted into a mixed-use building with residential making up the bulk."

In Umhlanga, the construction boom continues as property owners and developers Growth Point have announced an investment of R117.3m in a new, green office development at New Town Centre. This is expected to be completed by next March and will provide 22,000m2 of office space.