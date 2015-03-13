The best and the worst airline apps

THERE is no reason to use paper boarding passes anymore. With even self check-in kiosks not making a significant difference to the process, apps are probably the best option.

Some US airlines have commissioned incredible apps, while the European and Gulf airlines have not given them much thought.

After accumulating frequent flyer miles on various airlines last year, Memeburn decided to hand out some awards for innovation (or lack thereof) in airline apps.

The Worst Mobile Experience Award: Emirates

There is one airline that has always blown my mind in terms of comfort and service: Emirates Airlines. This is why I was surprised that until last year it did not have any proper apps. The airline has had an iPad app for some time, but it was aimed more at the A380’s onboard lounges than at helping you find a flight. Luckily, its February update has provided new functionality. Its Android app, on the other hand, is basically just a shell for its mobile website.

The Just So-So Award: It’s a tie between South African Airways (SAA) and KLM

In SA we have some good options when it comes to using your smartphone to check in. SAA has an app for both iOS and Android phones. It is not the greatest, but you can select a seat, check in and use it as a boarding pass. SAA’s Mango Airlines also has its own app, which functions a little better than its competitor Kulula’s mobi site.

KLM’s app is very similar to SAA’s. The iOS and Android app has the bare basics as it often redirects you to a mobile browser inside the app. KLM should, however, be congratulated on its strategic airline game called Aviation Empire. The iPhone and iPad game allows you to design airports and fly through hurricanes.

The Feel Good Award: Virgin

You would expect Virgin to be at the top of a list of apps considering the geek value of all things Richard Branson. Unfortunately, both Virgin Atlantic and Virgin America disappoint. Atlantic has a very standard app that at least looks nice. The best part about the app is its welcome screen that pops up every time you open it and says: "Hello gorgeous!"

An app is still in the works for Virgin America. If you want to fly with an airline that makes you feel better about yourself, I would suggest you go with Virgin Atlantic.

The Absolute Best Award: United

Two years ago, US airline United decided to invest heavily in a standalone app for both iOS and Android users. The result was an incredibly intuitive and beautifully designed app. From customers to flight attendants and even pilots — almost everyone who interacts with the airline — is able to find what they need through the app. During your flight you can see a map of where you are going, what type of plane you are flying in and — the best part — stream movie and TV shows through the app while in flight.

