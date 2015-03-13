Kalawe hearing to begin next week

THE disciplinary hearing of suspended South African Airways (SAA) CEO Monwabisi Kalawe will begin on Monday, the airline said on Friday.

"We confirm that the disciplinary inquiry into the conduct of Mr Kalawe will commence on 16 March 2015," spokesman Tlali Tlali said in an e-mail.

On February 20, SAA said Mr Kalawe would face a disciplinary process following allegations of misconduct.

The inquiry follows an investigation by Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs Forensics, overseen by a subcommittee of the SAA board.

It would be chaired by Nazeer Cassim SC, of the Johannesburg Bar, who would consider the allegations in terms of SAA’s policies and practices, and the law, SAA said.

It would not divulge details of the allegations because the matter was internal.

"Suffice to say that the allegations relate to serious misconduct relating, inter alia, to noncompliance with various critical policies and procedures as well as legislation."

This included the Public Finance Management Act and SAA’s supply chain management, job evaluation, and recruitment and selection policies.

There were also allegations relating to the delegation of authority policy, gross misrepresentation to the minister of public enterprises, and failure to act at all times in SAA’s best interests.

"These remain allegations, and whether Mr Kalawe is in fact guilty and what penalty may be imposed, if any, will be determined by the chairperson of the hearing after considering all the evidence presented by the parties," SAA said.

SAA was one of three state-owned companies transferred to the Treasury from the public enterprises department on December 12, after Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe said the Cabinet was concerned about its performance.

Sapa