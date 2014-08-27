OneLogix to boost Southern African presence

LOGISTICS and transport group OneLogix wants to take its smaller businesses — such as PostNet — into other Southern African countries where its largest division, Vehicle Delivery Services, already has a footprint.

The company's revenue for the year ended May was up 25% to R1.3bn while trading profits improved 33%.

CEO Ian Lourens said earnings growth was mostly organic, though new operations such as Madison Freightlines South Africa and OneLogix Linehaul had also contributed to the rise in profit.

OneLogix’s shares, tightly held by the company’s directors, rallied 3.53% to close at R4.40 on Tuesday, despite the group saying it would not pay a final dividend. The company’s market capitalisation has ballooned from R124m at the end of its 2010 financial year to R936m at the close on Tuesday.

The group derives about 15% of its revenue in Southern Africa, through Vehicle Delivery Services, which has offices in cities including Harare, and a presence at various border posts.

Mr Lourens said OneLogix wanted to grow the cross-border contribution to the group, with its smaller divisions making use of Vehicle Delivery Services’ footprint in the region.

This would include OneLogix’s other specialised logistics businesses as well as its retail business PostNet, which contributes 2.4% to group revenue.

Meanwhile, Mr Lourens said OneLogix was investing about R120m in a new storage facility in KwaZulu-Natal, including land acquisition costs.

After paying a 5c per share dividend previously, OneLogix said it would not pay a final dividend for the year to May. It had deferred a dividend due to temporarily reduced cash reserves on its R60m share buyback from empowerment partners.