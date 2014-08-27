Fuel levy hike could be alternative to e-tolls, union federations suggest

ALL three union federations at the e-tolling advisory panel in Midrand on Wednesday proposed a fuel levy hike as a possible counter to the system.

The panel’s public hearings started at Gautrain’s headquarters in Midrand, with submissions from the National Council of Trade Unions (Nactu), the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa).

"If you look at the past few years ... the fuel levy has contributed over R40bn to the national budget," Nactu project manager Thulani Khumalo told the panel.

"Already people who are using Gauteng’s roads, they are benefiting ... the spread of that risk from Gauteng is an opportunity that can be looked into ... Maybe we can look at a 1c increase in the fuel levy," Mr Khumalo said.

The much-resisted system went online on Gauteng’s freeways some time after President Jacob Zuma signed the Transport Laws and Related Matters Amendment Bill into law last year.

This was done despite vehement resistance to e-tolling from organised labour, business associations and civil society lobby groups in Gauteng.

Nactu told the panel, which is assessing the socioeconomic effect of the introduction of e-tolling, that the system’s implementation was premature and it distressed Gauteng motorists with no transport alternatives. It said the tolls were introduced without a comprehensive assessment of how they would affect Gauteng’s middle and working class residents.

"There should have been a carrot-on-the-stick approach and the introduction of other options because as it stands, we believe there is no plausible alternative," Mr Khumalo said.

Using the fuel levy to fund Gauteng’s highways means no one has to be employed for fee collection, Cosatu said.

"You don’t even need to employ half an individual," Cosatu provincial secretary Dumisani Dakile said.

An additional 14c a litre on the fuel levy would meet the South African National Roads Agency Limited’s funding needs, he said.

This was based on data indicating that 22.5-billion litres of fuel was consumed in South Africa in the 2013-14 financial year. Each extra cent would provide an additional R215m of revenue.

Other funding options proposed were a one percent surcharge on personal income tax, an additional tax bracket for those earning R1.5m a year, increasing company tax by one or two percent for one or two years, and increasing and standardising vehicle licence fees.

Fedusa spokesman Junior Gys echoed the calls for a fuel levy, saying it would be a more fair way of recouping the funds needed for Gauteng’s freeways and road infrastructure.

Mr Khumalo also called for the implementation of a process between the government, business and labour, facilitated by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), to review the effect of e-tolling.

Nedlac would oversee meetings between stakeholders and compile information to be forwarded to a committee in Parliament for discussion and deliberation, Mr Khumalo said.

He bemoaned the reported inflation of costs with regard to road improvements and infrastructure, blaming this on "collusion" by businesses contracted by the state.

The multiplier effect of e-tolling’s economic effect on residents was underestimated, as the government did not take dependants living outside of Gauteng, lift clubs and carpool users into account, he said.

Mr Gys said those who had paid money towards their e-toll bill should be refunded and e-tolling should be scrapped.

Cosatu added that South Africa had no public transport system, rather a commuter system, and that the current alternatives, such as taxi, bus and train services, were not reliable, safe, or efficient.

• With Khulekani Magubane and Sapa