Accommodation income up year on year in June, survey shows

TOTAL income for South Africa’s tourist accommodation industry rose by 7.1% year on year in nominal terms (current prices) in June, Statistics SA’s tourist accommodation survey released on Monday showed.

The survey is conducted monthly and covers a sample of public and private enterprises involved in the short-stay accommodation industry, with the results used to compile estimates of tourism satellite accounts, as well as the gross domestic product.

Stats SA said that income from accommodation increased by 9.1% year on year in June, the result of a 2.3% increase in the number of stay unit nights — the unit of accommodation available to be rented out to guests — sold and a 6.6% increase in the average income per stay unit night sold.

Examples of stay units include powered sites in caravan parks or hotel rooms.

The types of accommodation that recorded the highest year-on-year growth rates in income in June 2014 were guest houses and guest farms (19.3%) and "other" accommodation (15.4%)

Income from accommodation increased by 12.5% in the three months ended June 2014 compared with the three months ended June 2013.