Companies / Transport & Tourism

Accommodation income up year on year in June, survey shows

18 August 2014 - 20:58 PM Staff Writer

TOTAL income for South Africa’s tourist accommodation industry rose by 7.1% year on year in nominal terms (current prices) in June, Statistics SA’s tourist accommodation survey released on Monday showed.

The survey is conducted monthly and covers a sample of public and private enterprises involved in the short-stay accommodation industry, with the results used to compile estimates of tourism satellite accounts, as well as the gross domestic product.

Tourism Accom June 2014

Stats SA said that income from accommodation increased by 9.1% year on year in June, the result of a 2.3% increase in the number of stay unit nights — the unit of accommodation available to be rented out to guests — sold and a 6.6% increase in the average income per stay unit night sold.

Examples of stay units include powered sites in caravan parks or hotel rooms.

The types of accommodation that recorded the highest year-on-year growth rates in income in June 2014 were guest houses and guest farms (19.3%) and "other" accommodation (15.4%)

Income from accommodation increased by 12.5% in the three months ended June 2014 compared with the three months ended June 2013.

 

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Treasury swoops on Eskom cash paid to Guptas' ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Power utility Eskom will seek waivers on nuclear ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Sanral looks to toll alternatives
Companies
4.
What’s threatening Stuttafords’ rescue?
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Tegeta advance ‘must be converted to loan’
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.