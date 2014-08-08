Rail investment call well received

THE Chamber of Mines and other business leadership groups have responded positively to Transnet Freight Rail’s call for private-sector investment in freight logistics.

CEO Siyabonga Gama said at a media function on Wednesday night that R100bn in private capital would be required over the next seven years to make the system cost-effective and efficient. He said talks had been held with Business Leadership SA, which had expressed keen interest.

Chamber of Mines spokeswoman Zingaphi Matanzima said on Thursday that a working group established to look into how the private sector could participate in the investment programme, had examined possible projects using the example of the coal logistics system from Botswana through the Waterberg coal field to Richards Bay.

Business believed that "such participation would enhance the growth potential in the South African mining sector", Ms Matanzima said.

The chamber was particularly keen to investigate possible transactions for the manganese and iron ore sectors.

Mr Gama said Transnet Freight Rail wanted to leverage private-sector capital to strengthen the logistics system and enhance efficiency and turnaround times.

Investment projects that had been identified included rapid loading facilities, grain elevators, branch lines, specialised wagons and consolidated terminals.

Investors would charge a fee for the use of the facilities in which they invested from a variety of commodity producers.

Private-sector involvement in the construction of the deep-water port in Durban and the upgrade of the Waterberg coal line were also possibilities.

"We believe that the private sector sits on a pile of cash that we would like to leverage to assist us in strengthening the logistics system," Mr Gama said.

The R100bn of private sector investment would be in addition to the R312bn the Transnet group plans to invest in infrastructure over the next seven years. About one-third of the R312bn will be raised on the capital markets, with the remainder from operations.

It also emerged from the briefing that Transnet Freight Rail plans to invest about R5.5bn in upgrading the Lephalale line to service the Waterberg coal mines. The upgrade would raise capacity from 3-million tonnes at present to 23-million tonnes by 2019. Loops would be added to allow more trains to run on the line.

A feasibility study would be conducted into the building of a heavy-haul railway line but the implementation of this project would depend on the level of demand from Eskom power plants and the supply by coal mines in the area, said Transnet Freight Rail GM Cleopatra Shiceka.

Private-sector involvement would also be sought in running trains on branch lines, which will be upgraded at a cost of between R200m and R400m a year. About 20 branch lines have been identified as possibilities and a model has been developed to let private companies use them.

Transnet Freight Rail also plans to spend R26bn upgrading the manganese line from the Northern Cape to the Port of Ngqura by building a new export terminal and upgrading another.