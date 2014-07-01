Transnet steams ahead with infrastructure plan despite downgrade

STATE freight and logistics group Transnet is shrugging off South Africa’s weak economic growth and the Standard and Poor’s (S&P) credit rating downgrade, stating it will invest R260bn over the next seven years to more than double its infrastructure.

Transnet will have to generate at least two-thirds of the money from its business. The rest it will borrow by issuing bonds.

The slowing economy threatens its ability to continue funding its expansion programme as fewer goods are being transported.

Transnet CE Brian Molefe said a year ago that to sustain its investment programme, "anything above 3% (economic) growth is good for us in terms of our assumptions". If growth fell below 2%, it could harm the strategy.

On Monday, Mr Molefe said Transnet’s investment schedule was unchanged. This is despite a slowing economy whose gross domestic product (GDP) growth is estimated to fall to 2% this year, according to the World Bank. The South African Reserve Bank expects only marginally better GDP growth of 2.1%.

"We’re investing for the future, beyond the now," Mr Molefe said. "These are assets that will serve the economy for the next 50 years or so."

He said Transnet would invest through the cycles, keeping its eye on the long term. Its spend would more than double current capacity, adding 344-million tonnes a year. In the year ended March, the freight and logistics group moved a total of 210.4-million tonnes of commodities.

The company will invest R138bn in its general freight business, its largest unit, over the seven years. For the export coal line that ends at the Richards Bay Coal Terminal, it will spend R45.5bn in the period.

Further, Transnet has allocated money to building a railway that will become a general freight line from Mpumalanga, through Swaziland, ending at the coast at Richards Bay. "We’re at the advanced feasibility studies for the line, and by December we’ll make the investment," said Siyabonga Gama, CE of Transnet Freight Rail. The Swazi rail link will help free up more coal capacity for the exclusive use of the Richards Bay Coal Terminal.

Last week, rating agency S&P cut Transnet’s credit rating to BBB-after cutting South Africa’s sovereign rating. This is one level above junk status.

Mr Molefe said the downgrade would add 50 basis points to the about R8bn in debt, an extra R40m a year. "If there were to be a further downgrade to below investment grade (junk), then all our debt would need to be repriced.

The group on Monday reported a 12.8% increase in annual revenue to R56.6bn. Profit for the year ended March 31, on the other hand, rose by 25% to R5.17bn from R4.14bn a year earlier.

With Bloomberg