NEWS ANALYSIS: New long-haul aircraft vital to SAA’s turnaround

THERE was one significant new disclosure in South African Airways’ (SAA’s) 2013 annual report: the state-owned airline has for the first time provided detail on the financial performance of its low-cost airline subsidiary, Mango.

According to SAA, Mango posted record revenue and profit figures for the financial year, with a net profit of R39.1m off R1.36bn in turnover.

In the past SAA has refused to disclose the results for Mango. This has worked against SAA and angered the private sector, and has fed into allegations that the national carrier was cross-subsidising the low-cost airline.

Speaking at SAA’s results presentation earlier this year, Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout said Mango had doubled its revenue during the 2013 financial year. Since the airline added two new aircraft and took over SAA’s Durban to Cape Town route during the period under review, this is entirely possible.

What the annual report does show is that SAA is not entirely unsuccessful. In fact, its domestic and regional operations are quite profitable — it is the long-haul international routes that are a major drag on its profitability.

During the year the international routes produced a loss of roughly R1.4bn, wiping out the profits made by the other two divisions. According to SAA, none of the international flights it offers is profitable. In contrast, the domestic and regional routes produced earnings of roughly R600m. The airline did not provide exact figures in the annual report.

Rival airline Comair, which operates British Airways and kulula, reported interim results to December with revenue up 23% to R2.9bn and operating profits of R365m, showing the domestic and regional markets are profitable.

SAA said its domestic routes achieved a 13% increase in revenue compared with the prior year, driven by a 10% increase in passengers and a 3% increase in average fares year on year. It did not disclose the revenue it received from its domestic operations.

It said fuel costs had severely affected the profitability of its long-haul routes, where the existing fleet is fuel-inefficient. Overall the airline produced a loss of R1.2bn for the year.

This brings SAA’s accumulated loss, as at March 31 2013, to R15.9bn, leaving the business with a negative equity of R849m. It is this hole the airline is hoping the Treasury will plug when it provides funds to recapitalise its balance sheet.

SAA says in its report, under the heading, "Critical issues facing the airline", that the key to the success of its long-term turnaround strategy and the airline’s return to profitability is replacement of the wide-body aircraft on international routes with more fuel-efficient, new-generation aircraft.

This has been put on hold, however, as Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba has said any future orders of new aircraft by SAA need to take into account the government’s industrialisation plans for the country.

As a result SAA had to withdraw the request for proposal that it issued last year for new, more fuel-efficient aircraft for its long-haul routes. It is putting together a new request for proposal to comply with Mr Gigaba’s orders.

It has, however, signed an agreement with Airbus for the delivery of 20 new A320 aircraft, a short-to-medium-range aircraft, at a cost of $942m. It has already taken delivery of four of the narrow-bodied A320s, including two that arrived this week, and another two due to join the fleet later in the year. They will replace all of SAA’s Boeing 737-800s.

That will mean SAA’s domestic and regional routes will continue to perform better than the international routes and the airline’s prospects will not change.

As long as the international routes remain unprofitable because of the fuel-inefficient aircraft it is forced to fly, the business is doomed to repeat the performance of last year. In fact, it is likely to be worse given the higher fuel price and depreciating rand. That means another year of losses and a widening of the company’s negative equity position, which will require even greater funds from the fiscus to recapitalise the airline.

If the airline is going to reverse that trend, it needs those new long-haul aircraft now.