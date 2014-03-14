DA to challenge court endorsement of e-toll act

THE Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is planning to appeal against the high court’s dismissal of its case against e-tolls.

Thursday’s judgment from the Western Cape division of the High Court — which Parliament described as a "vindication for the parliamentary process " — was the fifth time a court has sided with the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) in its fight to continue electronic tolling on Gauteng freeways.

But it was the first time a court has dealt substantively with "tagging" — whether the process followed by Parliament when it enacted e-tolls legislation was flawed.

The DA had argued that the process was unconstitutional because the Transport Laws and Related Matters Act — which regulates implementation of e-tolls — should have been classified (or "tagged") as an ordinary bill affecting provinces.

Instead, it was tagged as an ordinary bill not affecting provinces, which entails a different procedure when it goes through Parliament.

Judge Owen Rogers said the DA’s argument was based on the potential "knock-on effect" of the law— that it would have "social, economic, environmental and other impacts which would be relevant" to provincial legislative terrain.

"For example, a significant change in traffic patterns and in resultant urban development ... might require a province to introduce or amend legislation on matters falling within its concurrent competence," he said.

But he said the knock-on effects of draft legislation were not relevant to determining, in law, whether a bill had been correctly tagged.

What was relevant was the content of the bill and what it directly regulated, he said.

If it directly regulated matters that fell within a province’s legislative turf and affected that turf in "substantial measure", then it should be tagged as a bill affecting provinces, he said.

But the e-tolls law did not.

"The Amendment Act does not intrude upon the right of provinces to legislate in the future on any of the functional areas relied upon by the DA and does not constitute legislation on any of those matters," said Judge Rogers. He said tagging would be very difficult, "if not impossible", if the knock-on effects approach were adopted.

"The knock-on effects on the provinces in regard (for example) to the environment, pollution control, population development, trade and so forth are unknown and unknowable," he said.

It would also mean virtually all legislation would have to be tagged as affecting provinces because "everything that happens in South Africa happens in one or more provinces".

The DA’s Gauteng premier candidate, Mmusi Maimane, said the DA was "studying the judgment" but that it was significant that Judge Rogers did not make a cost order against the party.

Parliament welcomed the ruling. It was the "fifth occasion on which the courts affirmed Parliament’s compliance with the constitution in the exercise of its functions".

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town said it would continue to seek to have the proposed N1-N2 Winelands Toll Highway Project scrapped.

The city said it was of the view that the process undertaken by Sanral to get the N1 and N2 declared toll roads was improper and unlawful.