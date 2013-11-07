Need for state airline questioned

CUTTING the Buenos Aires-Johannesburg flight route raised questions over the need for a state-owned airline if it was not serving the country’s strategic needs, says former South African ambassador to Argentina Tony Leon.

South African Airways’ (SAA’s) move to halt its service to Argentina next year was a "big blow" to bilateral relations between the two countries, Mr Leon said.

Argentinian ambassador to South Africa Carlos Sersale di Cerisano has said the decision to cut the route was "political", not commercial.

SAA loses about R50m a year on the route.

The airline lost R1.2bn last year across its long-haul destinations, and two of the biggest losers are Beijing and London Heathrow, which each lose about R300m. SAA had wanted to cut the Beijing route but after consulting the Department of Public Enterprises, its shareholder ministry, it was decided to keep it for strategic and developmental reasons, spokesman Mayihlome Tshwete said.

Since the inception of the Buenos Aires route in 2009, yields had grown every year, Mr Sersale di Cerisano said. Using SAA’s own measures, the route was the best performer in the Americas — meeting 41% of its targets — and the best-performing international route overall.

"It may be loss-making, but it is the best performer against their own targets. They operate this route with very old aircraft … if this changed it could become profitable," he said.

SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali could neither confirm the numbers nor comment on Wednesday.

Mr Leon said the route had been treated "very much like a poor relation by SAA, very much second class" when compared to Sao Paulo.

He suggested the Argentinian government bore some responsibility for the failure to save the route since it had not agreed to a double taxation agreement with South Africa, which had made the route expensive for SAA as it had to pay tax on its earnings on the route in both Argentina and South Africa.

"There is no double taxation agreement; we couldn’t get one because Argentina always tried to create tax opportunities for itself."

One of the constant battles was to try and persuade the government to negotiate one in at least the aviation area, Mr Leon said.

The advantage the Sao Paulo route had over Buenos Aires was that South Africa had been able to negotiate a double taxation agreement with Brazil.

"I don’t want to put all the blame on SAA because there were certainly other issues," Mr Leon said.

Mr Tshwete said criticism levelled at SAA for cutting the route was "insincere" since those complaining about it being dropped were the ones who had called for the airline to be privatised when it tried to make a case for its recapitalisation.

He said critics wanted SAA to play a developmental role but did not want to see the airline being supported financially in order for it to be able to undertake this supporting role

"While we are sympathetic with the Argentinian people we really can’t compromise the financial viability of the company (by retaining the route). That being said, there will be discussions with all stakeholders in the coming months," Mr Tshwete said.