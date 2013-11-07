Comair hits turbulence over issuing of incorrect Sens notice

COMAIR said on Wednesday it had provided the incorrect information to its sponsor, Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), about share dealings by two of its nonexecutive directors, Atul Gupta and Ronald Ntuli.

The company initially said that the two directors had purchased stock worth R85.6m in the company, pushing up the share price 15%. This was later corrected to say that they had in fact sold their shares.

In a statement to the Stock Exchange News Service (Sens), the company said that it "wishes to confirm that the company does not blame RMB for the error, who acted on instruction and issued information provided by Comair".

Comair CEO Erik Venter had initially said that RMB had issued the incorrect information.

"You kind of expect minor errors, but not something that fundamental," he said.

The company also said it was unaware of any intention by Mr Gupta to step down from the board, although he no longer had a stake in the business following the sale of his family’s entire 4.6% stake in Comair, which was held via the Gupta-controlled Oakbay Investments.

The company said separately on Wednesday that it had repurchased 29.8-million shares, or 6.1% of the issued ordinary shares, for R89.5m.

With regard to the company’s outlook, Mr Venter said its new aircraft were doing "brilliantly".

In September, Comair-run British Airways took delivery of its first Boeing Next-Generation 737-800. Last year it purchased four new Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft for its no-frills airline, kulula.com.

"The fuel burn is down quite significantly per flight and our maintenance costs have come down quite dramatically. We are getting great utilisation out of them. It has made a hell of a difference to the business. Also, being slightly larger, we are getting better revenue out of them per flight," Mr Venter said.