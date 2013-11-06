Sens mix-up sends Comair on rollercoaster

AIRLINE operator Comair was left red-faced on Tuesday after sponsor Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) issued a Stock Exchange News Service (Sens) notice that two of its nonexecutive directors, Atul Gupta and Ronald Ntuli, bought shares in the business for a combined R85.6m the previous day.

Taking this as a sign of confidence in the airline, investors piled into the share, which hit an intraday high of R3.45, a 15% gain on its opening price.

By mid-afternoon Comair issued a correction, saying the two directors had in fact sold their shares in the business. The reaction was dramatic. Within a minute the share price had collapsed to R3.17. By the close it had fallen all the way back to where it started the day at R3, with nearly 2-million shares having swapped hands for a value of nearly R6m.

Comair CE Erik Venter blamed RMB for the error, saying it had submitted the incorrect information to the JSE.

"You kind of expect minor errors, but not something that fundamental," said Mr Venter. He said Comair did not check the announcement after it was sent to Sens, as it assumed it had been done correctly.

"We picked up a comment on the internet that the Guptas had bought all these shares and thought what the hell is this? Then we looked on Sens and thought, bloody hell, what’s this? We then phoned the sponsors and told them to put out a correction. You kind of have faith that they will do it right the first time around."

Mr Gupta’s disposal of 22.7-million shares for R68.3m constituted the Guptas’ entire 4.6% stake. "They are basically out of it," said Mr Venter.

He said he was unaware of the reasons for the sale, though an announcement would be made this morning in terms of regulatory disclosures as to who had purchased the stake.

In terms of Mr Gupta’s continued role as a director of Comair, Mr Venter said it was likely that he would step down now that the Gupta family no longer had a stake in the business.

JSE head of investor relations Michelle Joubert said it was investigating the matter. Attempts to reach Mr Gupta and RMB were unsuccessful.