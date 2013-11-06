Johannesburg most congested city in SA, says TomTom

SOUTH African commuters spend three-and-a-half days a year stuck in traffic, and a “clear pattern” in the latest TomTom Traffic Index shows congestion is getting worse as more people move from rural areas to cities, said Daan Henderickx, South Africa country manager for the satellite navigation and traffic information service provider, on Wednesday.

The annual study, now in in its sixth edition, showed that “traditional responses to tackling congestion such as building new roads or widening existing” ones were no longer effective, Mr Henderickx said.

The methodology used in the study compared travel times during non-congested periods with travel times in peak hours in more than 160 cities around the world.

“The difference is expressed as a percentage increase in travel times,” the report said. “All data is based on actual GPS based measurements.”

According to the report, the world’s most congested city is Moscow (65%) followed by Istanbul (57%), Rio de Janeiro (50%), Warsaw (44%), Palermo (40%), Marseille (40%) and São Paulo (39%), with Rome, Paris and Stockholm all at 36%.

The most congested areas in South Africa are in Gauteng, with Johannesburg scoring the worst with a 31% increase in travel times. Second was the East Rand with a 28% increase, Cape Town was third (27%), Pretoria fourth (23%) and Durban fifth (20%).

“Johannesburg has the highest congestion of the six urban areas we measured in South Africa,” the study said. “Any time of the day, even outside peak periods, congestions adds on average 10 minutes to what would otherwise be a 30-minute trip.”

Johannesburg, the East Rand and Cape Town all showed increases from the previous study, respectively rising 2 percentage points, 3 percentage points and 4 percentage points, the study showed.

Roelof Botha, a transport economist and adviser to professional services firm PwC, said the increase in congestion in Gauteng “made sense”.

“The increase in the vehicle population in Gauteng alone is more than 20,000 vehicles a month … we urgently need other (transport) solutions, which include urban rail. That is the obvious way to go,” Dr Botha said.

Another way of discouraging the use of roads is to charge users “If you want to call it e-tolls you can — one way or another we will have to pay for this,” he said.

South Africa also needs to do more to stabilise its rural economies to stem the flow of people to cities.

Overall, South Africa showed a 24% increase in travel times.

Commenting on peak-hour traffic patterns, TomTom said the “entire country experiences the worst peak-hour traffic on Monday mornings”.

“Johannesburg’s traffic is the worst, adding, on average, 45 minutes to a trip that would otherwise take only one hour,” it said.

Cape Town is not far behind, with commuters having to add an extra 43 minutes to their hour-long trip in peak times.

The worst evening peak time for Pretoria and Cape Town is on a Friday night, while Thursday nights are the worst for those driving in Johannesburg.