Motorists may start paying e-tolls by end of year

E-TOLLING in Gauteng will most likely be implemented by the end of the year, says Transport Minister Dipuo Peters.

"Last week we finalised the regulations and this week we will be dealing with the tariff structure and starting the process to … publicise the tariff structure," Ms Peters said at The New Age’s business breakfast in Midrand on Monday.

The tariffs would be publicised for 30 days.

"After 30 days I’m sure it will take seven to 14 days to get the ball rolling."

The Supreme Court of Appeal reserved judgment late last month on a legal challenge to e-tolls by lobby group Opposition to Urban Tolling Alliance (Outa).

Ms Peters attributed the high cost to the technology that was being used.

"It’s imported and we have to pay for it. Just like your cellphone, just like any other technology that we use," she said.

"As a transport sector we’d be very happy to say, give us all the money that the government has and reduce the money for schools, reduce the money for building other social infrastructure, reduce the money for pensions for the aged, reduce the money for feeding children in schools — is that what South Africans want?"

She said the objective of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project was to decongest the road networks and if people did not want to pay they could use alternative routes.

"We have also created alternative routes to make sure that those who are unable to get onto the freeway, those who don’t want to get onto the freeway, those who don’t want to pay, can use the alternative routes."

Ms Peters ruled out the suggestion that the fuel levy be increased instead, saying it would be unfair for the rest of the country to pay for Gauteng’s roads.

"Somebody who is in Mbizana who does not even have a road to get to school, must pay for the Gauteng freeways…? Do we want to exacerbate the inequalities in the country?" she asked.

