Rail and road pact greases the wheels

TRUCKERS and railwaymen normally get along like cats and dogs, fighting tooth and claw for each other’s dinner.

Until this week, that is.

On Friday Transnet Freight Rail and heavyweight road haulier Imperial Logistics signed a memorandum of understanding to develop an intermodal freight business in South Africa, marking what could be a dramatic upheaval in the domestic freight business.

With the country’s roads crumbling under the daily pounding of heavy trucks, the move is in line with government’s stated ambition — as noted by Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe during a visit to Phalaborwa in May — to get freight off the road and onto rail.

“Traditionally, we would have competed for the client’s attention,” said Imperial Logistics’ chief integration officer, Cobus Rossouw. “We now have a way to make sure that we don’t compete and end up putting the wrong product on to rail.”

The deal will play on Imperial and Transnet’s respective strengths. The problem traditionally for rail operators is the difficulty of providing a door-to-door service over what is known in the business as the “last mile”.

“We will operate in the last mile, the short distance where rail will not play,” said Imperial chief executive Marius Swanepoel.

It was not always like this.

Until the late 1980s, much of the country’s freight was dispatched and delivered by rail via a complex network of private rail sidings, or with the state rail operator’s own trucks filling the gaps between rail yard and customer.

But most of those private sidings have long been closed, and rail has lost most of its general freight business to road, a process that began when the permit system was scrapped in the 1980s, freeing truckers from the onerous regulations that had kept them in check.

Imperial planned to ship automotive components, containers and certain bulk commodities by rail. The company is already a big player in the road transport of grain, counting the Senwes agribusiness among its customers.

Transnet Freight Rail and Imperial say the deal will pave the way for better service.

“We now have a more formal agreement that Imperial can take that [traffic] which is typically long-distance volume, and make sure that we use multimodal solutions,” said Mr Rossouw. “This is not new to us. We’ve done it before. But a more structured agreement will make it possible to do much more of it.”

Ten projects have been agreed on. The first pallet-friendly containers will be railed next week.

The Transnet unit’s CEO, Siyabonga Gama, said it had taken years since the first discussions were held for the project to reach fruition.

“But we’re very excited,” he said. “Imperial brings its roads logistics expertise. If you combine that with Transnet’s expertise in long-haul and large parcel management, the customers are going to see a very big product.”

A key aspect of the deal is to develop the inland market.

“The tendency has always been inland to port but we can now do inland to inland,” said Mr Gama.

While conventional intermodal systems involve transhipping cargoes between modes at dedicated terminals, Transnet also plans to investigate possibilities such as road-railers — truck trailers that can also be hauled in trains like normal rail wagons. Mr Gama said Transnet was working with firms to develop the technology for South Africa.

