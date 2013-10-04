Companies / Transport & Tourism

Transnet to work with Imperial Logistics

04 October 2013 - 17:35 PM Alistair Anderson

TRANSNET’s commitment to shifting its focus from road to rail was reinforced on Friday, when Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) and Imperial Logistics signed a memorandum of understanding to explore collaboration opportunities within the logistics and transport sector.

This collaboration comes at an opportune time as the overuse of roads and highways is damaging the road infrastructure and as transport companies may face the added costs of e-tolls.

The companies also aim to reduce congestion on the roads, as well as greenhouse-gas emissions.

"We are very excited about the structured way in which we can now engage with TFR as a partner to service our customers," Imperial Logistics chief integration officer Cobus Rossouw said on Friday.

TFR and Imperial Logistics have not yet signed specific industry deals, but the memorandum of understanding will pave the way for future deals.

"The memorandum of understanding makes it possible for TFR and Imperial Logistics to collaborate to benefit the South African economy through resolving previous competitive obstacles," TFR CEO Siyabonga Gama said.

"It’s no secret that as fuel costs increase, the transport of goods becomes a major cost component of all supply chains and innovative solutions will be welcomed."

