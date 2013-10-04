Gigaba seeks to keep SAA a going concern

PUBLIC Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba has asked the speaker of Parliament to give him until the end of this month to table South African Airways’ (SAA’s) annual financial statements.

The postponement comes as Mr Gigaba again negotiates with the Treasury over a guarantee, in order for SAA to remain a going concern. The airline’s annual general meeting (AGM) should have been held before the end of last month.

Mr Gigaba said talks with the Treasury over future financial support for SAA had taken longer than expected, which had led to the AGM’s delay. Ironically, it was talks with the Treasury last year that also caused the delay to its AGM.

SAA is surviving on a two-year R5bn guarantee. This was secured in September last year after it became clear that the auditors would have to qualify their opinion and that the airline would be unable to trade as a going concern.

A qualified audit would have had negative financial implications for SAA, affecting its ability to borrow money and the price at which it would be able to borrow.

Mr Gigaba has, for the past 18 months, been asking for an overhaul of the airline’s balance sheet, a move that would require a substantial recapitalisation of the carrier.

There has been much resistance to this plan, as the Treasury has repeatedly poured money into SAA (about R11bn since 1991).

"As was the case in 2012, SAA is not able to submit the 2012-13 annual financial statements … before 30 September 2013," Mr Gigaba said in a letter dated September 27.

"SAA developed the long-term turnaround strategy (LTTS) and submitted the draft in April 2013 and the final LTTS in July 2013. As a result, SAA was only able to assess the government support required in order for the airline’s 2012-13 annual financial statements to be signed off on a going concern basis after completion of the LTTS," he said.

The turnaround plan budgets "were used as a basis for going concern assessments", he said.

Department spokesman Mayihlome Tshwete said the talks were not related to a bail-out for SAA.

"There are immediate auditing issues we need to resolve which revolve around the company’s going-concern status. Beyond that, we are trying not to separate the immediate needs from the long-term needs … we are trying to keep this a holistic discussion with Treasury," he said.

Last year’s delayed AGM led to a dramatic walk-out by many of the board members and tipped the airline into a leadership crisis for months. By holding back the AGM, Mr Gigaba may be hoping to press the Treasury to act with more speed to support SAA’s turnaround plan.