‘Not enough feet’ for Drakensberg cableway

THE mooted R500m development of a cableway in KwaZulu-Natal’s scenic Drakensberg mountains has been welcomed as a major lift for tourism in the region, but concern has been raised about the attraction’s ability to cover its costs.

The province’s MEC for economic development and tourism, Mike Mabuyakhulu, on Tuesday unveiled a feasibility study for the project, saying it was aimed at attracting both local and international tourists and was expected to draw at least 300,000 visitors each year.

The cableway would operate between a base station in the Mnweni valley, west of Bergville, to a summit station on Mount Amery in the Royal Natal National Park, at a cost of about R200 an adult.

As the hugely popular cableway at Cape Town’s Table Mountain pulls 855,000 visitors each year, the Drakensberg project is expected to operate more in the league of the Aerial Cableway Hartbeespoort, northwest of Johannesburg.

As part of its drive to develop attractions that stimulate domestic tourism, the state-owned Industrial Development Corporation has punted the idea of a cable car in the northern part of the Drakensberg escarpment at the Blyde River Canyon in Mpumalanga.

The cableway announced by Mr Mabuyakhulu on Tuesday would climb about 1,300m to the summit, which is 3,300m above sea level and would offer panoramic views over parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Lesotho and the Free State.

Sabine Lehmann, MD at the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, said while any new attraction would be a lift for tourism, “you have got to be careful that the attraction is appropriately sized and priced for its area”.

“All cableways are dependent on two things: the capital investment — which is major, and the number of feet you can get through your doors,” Ms Lehmann said.

She said cableways required continual and substantial maintenance investments running into tens of millions of rand, “so it is really important that you have a good understanding of how many visitors will come through the door”.

“I think the visitor numbers (in the Drakensberg) … are too small” for the project to cover its costs, Ms Lehmann said. She said an attraction such as a boardwalk or treetop walkway “could be just as attractive for a fraction of the cost”.

Advisory firm Grant Thornton has punted a cableway development as one of three projects with the potential to significantly improve KwaZulu-Natal tourism. The firm’s head, Gillian Saunders, said while the cableway would not see nearly as many visitors as Table Mountain’s, “I do think there’s merit in it”.

Ms Saunders said she expected the cableway to be “a great attraction that will boost tourism in the area and will boost tourism in the province, and it will say something about the province”.

“I would concur that it might not be self-sustainable, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing,” she said, given that tourists would spend money and create spin-off jobs.

Ms Saunders said with the number of people travelling through the Drakensberg between Johannesburg and Durban, there was a “massive” market to tap. “It would stimulate a lot of domestic tourism and there would be some cherry on the top from international tourists.”

The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa’s East Coast operational manager, Charles Preece, said the region needed such an attraction to promote economic growth and tourism.

Local hotels and B&Bs have been struggling due to poor road infrastructure, especially in the northern part of the Drankensberg, “which is impassable”, he said. “As a result, employment levels in the area are very low because there is no economic activity.”

He said the planned project would revive the local economy, develop infrastructure and draw a substantial number of local and international tourists.

Tom Howard, who runs a B&B in the area, said while the region had been struggling, “we are very hopeful that once things start moving tourists would come back to this area and see for themselves the unspoilt beauty of this region”.