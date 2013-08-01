Cash-short Sanral may borrow R5bn

THE South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) may have to borrow as much as R5bn from banks to tide it over until next April, as the delay in implementing e-tolls eats into its finances.

Sanral chief financial officer Inge Mulder said on Wednesday the agency began talks with local banks "some time ago".

Sanral is facing a cash squeeze after more than two years of delays to the e-toll programme in Gauteng. The agency, which relies heavily on the bond market to fund road programmes, has not been able to issue new debt since September 2011.

Uncertainty over the commencement of tolling has eroded investor appetite for Sanral bonds and trading in its bonds in the secondary market has dried up.

"Investors are currently not actively trading Sanral bonds, therefore the pricing has been stable," Sanral said. "However, this also means that Sanral is not able to issue any further bonds to fund its toll portfolio and has opted to use short-term or bridging finance."

Ms Mulder said in an interview on Wednesday that Sanral had not been able to take on any new work and was focused on funding the maintenance of its portfolio of roads.

"We are not putting out any new work; we are holding back on all expansion projects as well."

The first big payment Sanral faces is for its five-year NRA13 bond, which matures on October 31, when the bondholder will have to be paid out about R1.48bn. But Ms Mulder said this amount may change. "At the end of March the cash value was R1.9bn. It is a nominal amount. As yields go up and down, that amount may change."

All debt taken on would be protected under an agreement extended to Sanral in 2008 by the Treasury, when it guaranteed as much as R31.9bn of Sanral debt.

"We have only used about R15bn of that guarantee," she said, which created room for borrowing from banks under a guarantee, which would lower the risk and interest that Sanral would pay.

Apart from the NRA13 settlement, other payments needed to be made to cover the expenses of operating the Sanral business. These included coupon payments on its R37bn bond portfolio, as well as the costs of road maintenance, Ms Mulder said.

On Wednesday, Sanral held a briefing to clarify its financial position after a week of reports that it said had created a muddied picture of financial crisis.

It was unlikely that Sanral would return to the bond market this year, Ms Mulder said.

"We are not going to go to the market until we know the start date (of tolling), and then we have to show a few months of revenue before I can ask for more money from them. There aren’t really bond auctions in November and December, the market kind of goes to sleep, so probably February."

Years of opposition and legal challenges to tolling in Gauteng had caused a rethink of the rest of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP), said Alex van Niekerk, project manager of the programme.

The second phase of the GFIP had to be scaled back to focus almost exclusively on new roads, with less investment in the expansion and upgrade of infrastructure, he said. The problems with the first phase raised questions about how South Africa would deal with the second phase, which may cost at least R15bn, as well as other planned roads such as the N2 Wild Coast and Winelands toll projects.

"If you look at Gauteng and the future phases of the GFIP, (it) is really something that is very important for the province in terms of future economic growth. Routes like the PWV9, which is running parallel to the M1/Ben Schoeman, the PWV14, which is linking the R21 with the M2 going into Johannesburg and PWV5, the N717 towards the West Rand also linking up some of the freight hubs, those are all routes planned in the next phases of the GFIP," he said.

"Those are examples of what we are losing out on this project if we don’t find a funding mechanism to implement that."