Bus operators seek more support from state

THE subsidised commuter bus industry — both public and private — is not commercially sustainable and is in a state of collapse, the South African Bus Operators Association said on Wednesday.

Prof Jackie Walters, the strategic adviser of the association, which represents about 900 bus companies, told Parliament’s transport committee that most companies "were in serious financial difficulties due to externalities beyond their control".

Bus subsidies have been a problem for years and are also part of a broader problem, which is the lack of an integrated transport plan for the country.

The National Development Plan (NDP), however, deals with the issue, and calls for the creation of a streamlined urban transport system.

The NDP — a blueprint for socioeconomic development — states that the government needs to increase investment in public transport and resolve existing public transport policy issues, which includes attracting private-sector investment.

The plan further indicated that both public and private investment should go towards extending bus services, refurbishing commuter trains, linking high-volume corridors, as well as integrating all these into an effective service.

On Wednesday, Prof Walters told the committee that since 2001 no expansion of the commuter bus system had been allowed by provinces, despite significant migration and the development of community needs.

The association complained that subsidised bus operators were governed by interim contracts, with operators being given unreasonably short month-to-month contract extensions for the past 11 years. This short-term horizon made longer-term investment decisions difficult, and banks were reluctant to provide funding because of the uncertainty over the future of the contracts. "No industry can operate on this basis," Prof Walters said.

He attributed the problem to the negative effect of the Division of Revenue Act, which left it to provinces to make up the difference between the public transport operations grant allocated to provinces by the Treasury and the agreed-upon escalation rate, which was linked to increases in the consumer price index. Provinces claimed that they did not have the money to make up the shortfall.

Prof Walters said the government did not take into account the onerous operational cost increases that bus companies had to bear, mainly for labour, maintenance and fuel. There had to be a risk sharing between government and the operators.