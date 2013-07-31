Sanral says it is ready to monitor and enforce e-tolls

THE monitoring and enforcement systems are in place for the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) to go ahead with the implementation of e-tolling immediately, Alex van Niekerk, the project manager for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project, said on Wednesday

Sanral has been ready to start tolling for more than two years but poor government support for the programme — legislation to enable tolling has still not been signed — combined with vociferous public opposition to the programme has seen the tolling delayed at least three times.

Critics of the programme, notably the Opposition to Urban Tolling Alliance (Outa), have cited the cost of the programme as well as the process followed by Sanral in its creation of the toll-road system as reasons for the legal challenge to the freeway project.

Outa has also raised questions over how Sanral will be able to cope with road users who refuse to register for a toll account or to pay for toll roads. Sanral will have to rely on the Criminal Procedure Act to prosecute offenders who do not pay toll fees.

Questions were raised over jurisdiction if nonpayment of a toll tariff happened in Tshwane and the offender lived in Ekurhuleni, where would the matter be heard.

With about 900,000 individual daily users of the network, a 10% noncompliance could, it has been speculated, overwhelm courts.

Mr van Niekerk said it was important to realise Sanral had been running the system in a "a live environment with all the transactions coming in, being processed and going through the whole system" and the agency was ready.

"The administrative processes are in place to handle that (enforcement) … the one part of it is the violation processing centre that sends out invoices to nonpayers, it is an automated process (and) so there you do verification of the information," he said.

"All of that has been tested and we do have sufficient capacity to handle it. The legal process that follows is a longer process so those things are planned," Mr van Niekerk said.

"Obviously we could not have tested by now because we have not implemented it (tolling) but we have planned for the different scenarios to be able for us to handle those volumes," he said.

Talking to media at a press round table in Johannesburg, Mr van Niekerk said Sanral had opted for the cheapest and most efficient toll collection system available globally.

The fact that the toll company could send communication through SMS or e-mail, according to users’ preference, with an electronic settlement system, made the administrative cost of tolling low.

Data collected from the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project system over the past two months, during which time the agency has been running "soft tolling", showed that 82.8% of users will pay less than R100 while 0.59% of users will pay between R300 and R450 a month to use the highways.

The costs to users would hold true over a longer period as Sanral’s system has been live for the past 12 months and supported similar findings.

In the two-month test phase 2.5-million vehicles were tracked and checked in the same way, and of these 4,700 were able to reach the R450 cap.

"So much for the scare stories that have been doing the rounds," Sanral spokesman Vusi Mona said.