Protesters seek reply on e-tolls by Monday

A TREASURY representative has accepted a memorandum from hundreds of marchers in Tshwane, with marchers protesting against the government’s e-tolling plans giving the Treasury until Monday to respond to their demands.

Treasury’s Huntly Pringle said: "We receive this memorandum and will look at it in great detail as it is a very important memorandum. We will do our best to respond by Monday."

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said it would occupy "all the streets of Gauteng" on December 6 if it did not receive "positive" feedback on Monday.

"This action for today is just a warm up," Cosatu provincial secretary Dumisani Dakile, who led the protest, said on Friday.

"We must brace ourselves for a series of actions. We want a response by Monday 5pm.... If they are not going to respond positively, we are going to occupy all the streets on December 6."

Cosatu Tshwane local chairman Clouw Effens said the office of the mayor of Tshwane had not responded to a memorandum the union federation submitted earlier. He said if the authorities failed to engage the people, they would "make Tshwane ungovernable".'

Mr Dakile said the people would not accept the roll-out of the e-tolling project on roads between Johannesburg and Pretoria.

"The rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. The public transport in this country is a mess," he said.

Poor people spent a large part of their salaries on transport, Mr Dakile said.

"This e-tolls is part of privatisation of our own roads. This system will benefit the elite in South Africa."

He said the next generation would be indebted by the tolling system.

A sea of red T-shirts filled the Tshwane streets on Friday, after about 500 people heeded the call by Cosatu to protest against the toll roads to be established on Gauteng freeways.

Marchers from across racial and class divides united to voice their opposition to the tolls, using vuvuzelas and whistles to make themselves heard.

Cosatu and affiliate unions such as the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and the National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) are participating in the protests.

Protesters gathered at Sophie de Bruyn and Johannes Ramokhoase streets early on Friday morning.

Despite threats of violence, the demonstrations were proceeding peacefully. Dozens of police officers — some in vehicles and others on bicycles — were present to ensure law and order was maintained.

Protesters made their first stop at the Gauteng housing department, where they encountered a wall of riot policemen with shields, helmets, and arm protectors guarding the entrance.

In addition to the e-tolls, they were protesting against the recent demolition of houses in Lenasia.

Marchers stopped at Treasury at about midday and were next heading to the Department of Transport.

The Opposition for Urban Tolling Alliance (Outa) and Cosatu want e-tolling scrapped.

On Wednesday the North Gauteng High Court reserved judgment on a court application by Outa.

With Sapa