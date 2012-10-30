Taxi body to ‘co-operate’ over MyCiti bus service

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Western Cape on Monday pledged to co-operate with authorities over the continued rollout of the MyCiti bus service, saying "citizens deserved a good public transport system".

Last week local taxi industry bodies protested outside the Civic Centre over Cape Town’s lack of "consultation" in the rollout of the MyCiti services. The city intends implementing phase 2 of the service next year, which will include the Cape Flats.

Phase 1 of the project, which focused on the west coast corridor, ran into some difficulties with some taxi operators being offered early exit compensation by the city. This was after competition from the MyCiti service resulted in their profits taking a knock.

At a press conference on Monday, city authorities along with Santaco bosses seemingly put up a united front, moving to allay fears that the MyCiti service would be opposed by the taxi industry.

The city said it had undertaken to include the Santaco leadership in all future discussions around the rollout of the MyCiti service. The new, "all inclusive process of consultation and information dissemination" would commence next month with a meeting with Santaco, where the city will present its "current thinking on public transport".

The city’s mayoral committee member for transport, roads and stormwater, Brett Herron, said the taxi industry had a crucial role to play in Cape Town’s future plans for public transport.