DHL’s strong SA growth reflects rise in intra-Africa trade

DHL Express has seen strong double-digit growth in South Africa, affirming the country’s status as an integral player when it comes to trade on the continent, Charles Brewer, MD of DHL Express sub-Saharan Africa, said on Wednesday.

DHL Express, which operates regional African hubs in Johannesburg, Lagos and Nairobi, is a division of the German logistics company Deutsche Post.

"Although exporters to Africa are increasingly taking their products directly into many African countries, South Africa remains an important entry point into the continent, particularly to our immediate neighbours," Mr Brewer said.

The group’s shipment numbers provide a good proxy for trade activity on the continent and reveal a positive economic outlook for Africa.

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) Regional Economic Outlook for sub-Saharan Africa report, which was released last week, said economic activity in the region is projected to expand by about 5% in 2012 and 2013.

In addition, the International Air Transport Association recently reported that African airlines transporting freight in the region witnessed a 10.2% increase in demand in August.

The figures highlight that Africa is proving to be less susceptible than other regions to the peaks and troughs in the global economy, as it increasingly looks to diversify its trading partners.

"Our dependency on Europe has been reduced, while trade with Asia as well as intra-Africa has picked up significantly. This is proving to be extremely positive, in light of the economic pressure Europe is currently experiencing," Mr Brewer said.

Even though opportunities exist for companies doing business on the continent, there are still significant challenges around infrastructure, labour relations and the ease of cross-border trade within the region that need to be improved upon.

In a report examining the barriers that stifle cross-border trade on the continent‚ the World Bank said Africa’s largest retailer Shoprite spends a hefty $20‚000 a week on import permits to truck meat‚ milk and other goods to its stores in Zambia alone.

"For all countries it operates in‚ approximately 100 single-entry import permits are applied for every week; this can rise up to 300 per week during peak periods.

"As a result of these and other requirements‚ there can be up to 1‚600 documents accompanying each truck Shoprite sends with a load that crosses a border in the region‚" the World Bank said in February.