Blackstone sells £1bn of UK logistics assets to Tritax Big Box

Blackstone is a major player in logistics in Europe as a boom in internet shopping boosts demand for warehouses

13 October 2025 - 14:57
by Agency Staff
The Blackstone logo is shown in Manhattan, New York City, US. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
London — Blackstone said on Monday it would sell about £1bn of UK logistics assets to Tritax Big Box in exchange for cash and a 9% stake, and was separately considering a bid for UK self-storage firm Big Yellow.

The announcements are part of a wider push in deal activity and investment in Britain and Europe by the Wall Street giant.

The US private equity firm, which has pledged to invest £100bn in Britain over the next decade, won a bidding war in July against Tritax Big Box to buy logistics specialist Warehouse REIT for nearly £500m.

Blackstone has become a major player in logistics in Europe as a boom in internet shopping boosts demand for warehouses.

While it has agreed to sell about 41 of its logistics assets within a larger British portfolio to Tritax, it will become one of its biggest shareholders when it takes a 9% stake. Tritax will also pay Blackstone £632m in cash.

Shares in Tritax were last up 3% following the news.

UK real-estate consolidation

Separately, Blackstone said it was in the early stages of considering a cash offer for Big Yellow Group — which has a market capitalisation of about £1.9bn. That sent shares of the London-listed firm higher by as much as 22%.

Big Yellow Group said after Blackstone’s statement that it had met a small number of parties to consider options including a potential sale, but had not received an approach.

The UK real-estate sector has seen significant consolidation in recent years as higher borrowing costs have weighed on property values, though some investors are betting on a revival.

Among the deals, British healthcare real-estate investor and NHS landlord Assura is being bought by rival Primary Health Properties after a months-long battle with private equity firm KKR. 

Reuters

International business briefs: Saudi-Algeria $5bn oil deal

Stellantis puts strategic plan on hold, and India steelmakers face weak demand and low prices
Companies
5 hours ago

Lloyds sets aside a total of £1.95bn for motor finance mis-selling

UK bank to challenge watchdog’s compensation calculation but adds another £800m for redress
Companies
5 hours ago

International business briefs: Maersk terminates contract for US-bound offshore wind vessel

From Maersk to Strathcona, today’s global corporate news spans an axed $475m shipbuilding deal, oil takeover saga, Meta executive poaching and more
Companies
1 day ago

International business briefs: PepsiCo beats quarterly forecast on steady global demand

From PepsiCo to Saudi Aramco, today’s global corporate news spans executive hires, trade ructions, a market correction warning and more
Companies
4 days ago

HSBC to buy out Hang Seng Bank minority stake for $13.6bn in strategic Hong Kong bet

Hong Kong-based lender’s shares leap 26% after parent says it will buy out minorities
Companies
4 days ago

Euronext weighs 24-hour trading as retail investors push for nonstop markets

Exchange executive says institutions prefer shorter sessions to boost liquidity as retail demand drives debate
Companies
3 days ago
