NEWS ANALYSIS: Investors pile onto Grindrod after third-party rail access win
Shares in the logistics operator hit their highest level in more than a decade on Monday
09 September 2025 - 05:00
Grindrod has become the darling of investors in recent weeks, with shares in the logistics giant rallying to their highest level in a decade after it was awarded third-party access to SA’s rail network.
The group’s landmark win puts it at the coalface of the country’s flagship logistics reform agenda, giving Grindrod a part to play in the death of the Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) monopoly...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.