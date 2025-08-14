India’s Tata takes on Chinese carmakers in fight for SA market
Tata Motors revs up for a price war in an increasingly Asian-dominated auto passenger market
14 August 2025 - 05:00
India’s car manufacturing giant Tata Motors is looking to take on its Chinese counterparts in the fight for market share in the SA passenger car market. This comes after a six-year absence and thrusts it into a crowded market with deepening South-South economic ties.
Tata Motors’ passenger car division says it will bring a slate of SUVS and budget models designed for African conditions and backed by SA’s largest car showroom owner, Motus, under an exclusive distribution deal...
