Grindrod boosts earnings with R903m from asset sales despite export dip
Inorganic growth helps logistics provider double its earnings from the previous first half
13 August 2025 - 17:22
Logistics group Grindrod expects to report an uptick in earnings for the first half despite a slip in exports after slimming down its core activities.
In the six months to end-June, the firm disposed of its 50% stake in marine fuel trading business Cockett, the last of its peripheral noncore assets, earning R900m in cash from the sale...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.