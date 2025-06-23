Stellantis SA boss calls for corporate-giving revamp in push to create jobs
Carmaker CEO wants local businesses to rethink philanthropy and use it to help the youth
23 June 2025 - 05:00
The SA boss of European carmaker major Stellantis Mike Whitfield has called on SA corporates to rethink philanthropy and use it as a means to help reduce youth unemployment.
Whitfield, who runs the company that produces brands such as Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat and Peugeot, said corporate philanthropy should be active and deliberate to equip communities with necessary skills...
