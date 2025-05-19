WeBuyCars readies to capitalise on rise of Chinese brands
The retailer says it is seeing an increase of Chinese cars in the used vehicle market
19 May 2025 - 09:23
UPDATED 19 May 2025 - 16:49
WeBuyCars is positioning itself to capitalise on the rapid rise of Chinese car brands in SA.
While German brands remain strong and established, the group said Chinese entrants were gaining ground in the used car market, buoyed by competitive pricing, improving quality and stronger post-sale support...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.