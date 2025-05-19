WeBuyCars’ expansion strategy boosts first-half earnings
19 May 2025 - 09:23
WeBuyCars, SA’s largest second-hand vehicle retailer, has reported higher earnings at the halfway stage of its financial year thanks to its expansion efforts, which resulted in higher volumes, increased average unit selling prices and improved margins and cost efficiencies.
Core headline earnings for the six months ended March rose to 26.4% R508.2m, it said in a statement on Monday...
