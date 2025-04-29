Companies / Trade & Industry

WeBuyCars expects higher first-half earnings

The group plans to sell and buy 23,000 units a month by the 2028 financial year

29 April 2025 - 08:17
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

WeBuyCars, SA’s largest second-hand vehicle trader, expects to report higher earnings at the halfway stage as it advances its plans to sell and buy 23,000 units a month by the 2028 financial year.

The group said in a statement on Tuesday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) were expected to be between 121.3c and 122.3c for the six months to end-March after a headline loss per share of 20.7c a year ago.

The group expects core headline earnings to increase 24%-28% to between R500.2m and R516.3m. It uses core headline earnings — headline earnings adjusted for non-recurring or non-cash items that may distort the financial results from period to period — to benchmark the underlying performance of the business.

Core HEPS are expected to be 119.4c-124.2c from 119.9c a year ago.

The group issued 83.18-million new shares in February 2024, March 2024 and April 2024 in terms of the prelisting capital raise, which had an unfavourable effect on core HEPS, the basic EPS and HEPS in the six months to end-March 2025, the group said.

The group, which was listed on the JSE on April 11 2024 after breaking away from parent company Transaction Capital, has been well received by investors, with its share price rising 127.58% on the JSE over the past year.

Business Day reported previously that the group’s management was bullish about growth prospects, as it enhanced its buying strategy, expanded its physical footprint and bulked up its online presence.

The company has positioned itself to integrate popular Chinese brands in its network.

WeBuyCars, which has Toyota, Ford and Volkswagen as its top selling brands, has taken note of the rise in popularity of Chinese brands in SA. It said over the past 18 months, SA consumers had embraced the expanding range of Chinese vehicles available in the local market.

“These brands offer a diverse range of makes and models at competitive price points, making them compelling alternatives to traditional household brands,” according to the group’s annual report.

With Kabelo Khumalo

mackenziej@arena.africa

WeBuyCars races in the fast lane

Investors are piling in to the used car dealer, which has found a sweet spot in the market with its high-volume, low-margin model
Money & Investing
2 months ago

WeBuyCars ready to cash in on popularity of Chinese brands

With Toyota, Ford and Volkswagen as its top selling brands, SA car buying service looks east for fresh growth
Companies
3 months ago

Closer look at Rainbow Chicken, WeBuyCars, Boxer since JSE debuts

Newly listed companies enjoy varying degrees of performance and investor confidence
Companies
4 months ago

WeBuyCars moves focus to trucks and vans

Poor rail services and demand for courier vehicles bolster the commercial vehicles segment.
Business
5 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sibanye hints at closing unprofitable PGM shafts
Companies / Mining
2.
Interest in Sandton, Bryanston homes surges
Companies / Property
3.
Nedbank CEO says the bank has ‘strong’ investor ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Tshwane leads Gauteng metros in house price growth
Companies / Property
5.
Old Mutual trims exposure to Africa government ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

How good are the resale values of Chinese cars in SA?

Life / Motoring

Ford unveils challenge for 2025 SA Rally-Raid Championship

Life / Motoring

Knysna Motor Show goes Cars@Coffee this weekend

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.