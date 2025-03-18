Super Group pins hope on copper export sector after interim earnings slump
The logistics provider reported HEPS at 104.8c, down 24.2% year on year
18 March 2025 - 08:52
Transport and logistics provider Super Group reported a weaker financial performance for the six months ended December, with revenue down 7.6% from the previous first half.
The company attributed the slump in revenue to weaker performances in its UK Dealerships and Supply Chain Africa Commodity businesses, which were somewhat offset by improved profit margins in the Fleet Africa unit...
