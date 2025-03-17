Sunbet growth propels Sun International to 5.1% annual profit gain
A rise in active players was a major factor behind Sunbet’s performance
17 March 2025 - 15:21
Sun International, the hospitality and gaming giant, has seen a 5.1% increase in profit, reaching R12.6bn, thanks to a surge in income from its online betting platform, Sunbet.
The growth comes despite ongoing economic uncertainty, highlighting the defensive nature of gambling businesses...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.