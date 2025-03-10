Challenging trading environment weighs on Mpact
Mpact reported headline earnings per share down 30% at 323.6c
10 March 2025 - 09:35
Packaging and recycling company Mpact reported a weaker financial performance for the year to end-December, with headline earnings per share (HEPS) falling 30% to 323.6c.
The group cited a weak economy and challenging trading environment as the primary culprits, with high interest rates, cost inflation, load-shedding and “other service delivery failures” negatively affecting consumer and business confidence last year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.