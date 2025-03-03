Companies / Trade & Industry

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Bulk commodities and renewable energy product sales weigh on Bidvest

Business Day TV speaks to Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa

03 March 2025 - 20:01
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa. Picture: SUPPLIED

Bidvest has described its interim results as “decent”, despite headwinds in bulk commodity movements and renewable energy product sales, as well as an unexpected weak performance from Adcock Ingram. The company has posted a 6% rise in revenue while headline earnings per share ticked up 3%. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PIC joins UK investor in turning up heat on ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Goldman Sachs going for growth in SA
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Fight for control of Legacy Hotels drags on in ...
Companies / Property
4.
Northam interim results paint sobering picture of ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Medium-sized SA businesses must invest in ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.