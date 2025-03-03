Bidvest has described its interim results as “decent”, despite headwinds in bulk commodity movements and renewable energy product sales, as well as an unexpected weak performance from Adcock Ingram. The company has posted a 6% rise in revenue while headline earnings per share ticked up 3%. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Bulk commodities and renewable energy product sales weigh on Bidvest
Business Day TV speaks to Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa
