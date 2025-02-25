Grindrod cautiously optimistic on bid for third party rail access
Logistics group says it will be discerning on corridors for which it tenders
25 February 2025 - 17:17
SA logistics group Grindrod is optimistic about the opportunities that SA’s logistics network reform agenda will provide this year, and has begun the bidding process for third party access to Transnet’s vast rail network across SA.
Open access to the rail network by third-party operators, a flagship logistics reform agenda, has the potential to turn around the logistics sector by lifting the burden on SA’s road network and improve efficiencies on the rail network...
