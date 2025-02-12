SA steel, aluminium industries brace for ‘tough times ahead’
Sectors already battling various domestic and global pressures but remain resolute
12 February 2025 - 05:00
SA’s steel and aluminium industry is bracing for a new set of challenges after US President Donald Trump’s reintroduction of tariffs on all imports.
Monday’s order for 25% tariffs on both metals takes effect on March 4 2025 and is expected to place a further burden on a sector that is already battling various domestic and global pressures...
